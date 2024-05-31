Dr. Jane Ruby: THEY KNOW: PARASITES ARE THE CAUSE OF CANCER

The CDC, American Cancer Society, and many surgeons know and have always known that parasites are the cause of cancer, That's likely why anti-parasitics work so well with "covid" symptoms and cancer rates are exploding. And some of the C19 shots contained parasites and their eggs, including synthetic lab created.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.