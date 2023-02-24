East Palestine - Local Chickens Laying Eggs with Purple Hue, Over 44K Animals Wiped Out

- The aftermath of the Ohio train derailment on February 3, which resulted in toxic chemicals being released into the environment, has left the local community reeling.As chemicals fill the air and seep into the ground, food producers and consumers are asking questions about the impact of the release of these chemicals on food safety and on crops and livestock, Food Safety News reported.
A local farmer, Pam Mibuck, said her white turkeys have been put on antibiotics due to respiratory problems, and her chickens have laid eggs with an unsettling purple hue, the New York Times reported. #EastPalestine #Breaking #News
Learn More: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/20230...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
DAHBOO777
/ dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.