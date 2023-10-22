THIS Industry Is Collapsing Before Our Eyes during Our Retire Early Life
Abroad! Why don't people see it? Are they unaware of the chaos within
the airline industry. Pilots grounded and can't fly? Price spikes?
rerouting, delays, cancellations, disorganization, terrible customer
service. It's in our face!
00:00 The Future of Travel (Intro)
04:11 Warning earthquake area but no one listened
05:57 Warning gentrification in promoted areas
07:46 What are we going to do about travel?
09:04 Moving to timbucktoo for a little bit of freedom?
10:36 Gods people are already free!
Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/
Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.