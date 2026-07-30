Savage Revel DLX 17 HMR – First Impressions

AmbGun Savage Revel DLX page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/savage-revel





Savage launched the 22LR Revel in 2025, but I held off. When they announced a .17 HMR version, that got my attention.

I've owned my share of lever guns—from a Marlin Guide Gun in .45-70 to a Henry Long Ranger in 5.56. I even used to give Henry .22s to local kids who completed the Hunter Safety course. But my recent experiences with .17 HMR rifles have been frustrating. The Henry had cartridges hanging up in the lifter, and while the Bear Creek BC203 was surprisingly accurate, its reliability was terrible.

So I was hoping the Savage Revel would finally scratch both the lever-action itch and my desire for a dependable and accurate .17 HMR.

I picked the DLX model with the threaded barrel because I may eventually suppress it. Nice touch with the knurled thread protector and magazine cap, although my thread protector kept backing off until I added a high-temp O-ring.

Visually, it's a handsome rifle. The Turkish walnut looks great, although I'm not sure what to make of the decorative cuts in the handguard or the giant hockey-stick relief in the stock. It IS made in Canada... and it certainly has its own style.

The action, though? Outstanding. It's the smoothest lever action I've ever cycled. It honestly feels like it's running on roller bearings—even though it isn't. After 300 rounds, reliability has been flawless. No failures to feed, fire, or extract.

Then came accuracy.

My first range trip was with a Weaver V3 mounted on the factory Picatinny rail. Floating chin weld. After zeroing, my first 10-shot group measured about 8 MOA. That was discouraging. Was it me... or the rifle?

So I removed the scope and rail and switched to the factory iron sights. The cheek weld immediately felt much more natural.

On my next trip into the Big Horns, I shot an Appleseed AQT and managed a 180—not a “Rifleman” score—but then fired a five-shot, 2.7 MOA group at 100 yards. Now I was interested.

Unfortunately, I couldn't repeat it. Back home the rifle settled into consistent 6 MOA groups, and another AQT only scored a 186. Fun to shoot, absolutely—but not the performance I expected. My Tikka T1x regularly scores over 235, and even the unreliable BC203 would shoot under 2 MOA.

Back in the AmbGun laboratory, while cleaning the rifle, I found the culprit... maybe.

The front sight was loose.

Then I found a slight wobble in the buttstock. Then every receiver cover screw was loose too.

Figured that was a good time to pull the cover and check out things inside. Pretty on the outside. Looks well made on the inside, too. To my layman’s eye, it looks nicer than the Henry rimfires inside and out.

I reassembled and tightened everything and applied blue Loctite where appropriate.

So if you own—or are thinking about buying—a Savage Revel, check the front sight, receiver cover, and buttstock screws before you head to the range.

Now the testing starts over.

If tightening those screws solves the accuracy problem, this could be the lever-action .17 HMR I've been waiting for. Stay tuned, because if it does, there will be a whole series of Savage Revel videos coming soon.



