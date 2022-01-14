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Trump’s Abraham Accords shine: UAE tells Hamas to stop its mischief or face dire consequences
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2 views • January 14, 2022
Posted 16May2021 TFIglobal:
Whenever the Israel-Palestine conflict used to arise in the past, most of the Muslim and the Arab world choose to side with Palestine. Palestine used to enjoy the undivided support of the Arabs. Arab nations used to always stand in solidarity with Palestine and often be critical of the Jewish state. But the Trump era has shifted the scales in the favour of Israel. UAE, a proud Arab country has come in support of Israel and has also put forward a stern warning for Hamas. Watch the video to learn more.
Whenever the Israel-Palestine conflict used to arise in the past, most of the Muslim and the Arab world choose to side with Palestine. Palestine used to enjoy the undivided support of the Arabs. Arab nations used to always stand in solidarity with Palestine and often be critical of the Jewish state. But the Trump era has shifted the scales in the favour of Israel. UAE, a proud Arab country has come in support of Israel and has also put forward a stern warning for Hamas. Watch the video to learn more.
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