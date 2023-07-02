Rob Schneider Pushes Back Against Wokeness & Pays The Price!

MIRRORED from The Jimmy Dore Show

Jun 24, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVjXOUl68V8



Since becoming a celebrated movie star longtime Democrat Rob Schneider has refused to go along with the standard liberal line on war, corporate control, woke culture, fealty to Big Pharma and Wall Street and any number of other Dems' sacred cows, and he's paid the professional price.

Jimmy and Rob discuss their personal political paths and the dramatic and shocking turns U.S. political culture has taken in the past decade.

Follow Rob Schneider on Twitter: https://twitter.com/robschneider





