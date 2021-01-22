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Making Informed Choices
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30 views • January 22, 2021
We cannot settle for hearing half of any story. We need both sides. This
is not happening with the Covid 19 story or its vaccine. Mainstream TV
news tells half the story, the side that supports a lot of what we
believe is misinformation. Yet, it seems to censor what our research
shows to be cutting edge information. Dr. Len and Francesco share some
of their research that supports thinking twice about the metrics used to
validate the effectiveness of the PCR test for Covid 19, the method of
counting the deaths purported to be caused by Covid 19, and statistics
used to recommend an experimental vaccine that is not approved by the
FDA and has serious concern regarding its safety. All this is
recommended when survival rates are greater than 99% and there is
excellent drug treatment to cure Covid 19 infections.
is not happening with the Covid 19 story or its vaccine. Mainstream TV
news tells half the story, the side that supports a lot of what we
believe is misinformation. Yet, it seems to censor what our research
shows to be cutting edge information. Dr. Len and Francesco share some
of their research that supports thinking twice about the metrics used to
validate the effectiveness of the PCR test for Covid 19, the method of
counting the deaths purported to be caused by Covid 19, and statistics
used to recommend an experimental vaccine that is not approved by the
FDA and has serious concern regarding its safety. All this is
recommended when survival rates are greater than 99% and there is
excellent drug treatment to cure Covid 19 infections.
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