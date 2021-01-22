Making Informed Choices

We cannot settle for hearing half of any story. We need both sides. This

is not happening with the Covid 19 story or its vaccine. Mainstream TV

news tells half the story, the side that supports a lot of what we

believe is misinformation. Yet, it seems to censor what our research

shows to be cutting edge information. Dr. Len and Francesco share some

of their research that supports thinking twice about the metrics used to

validate the effectiveness of the PCR test for Covid 19, the method of

counting the deaths purported to be caused by Covid 19, and statistics

used to recommend an experimental vaccine that is not approved by the

FDA and has serious concern regarding its safety. All this is

recommended when survival rates are greater than 99% and there is

excellent drug treatment to cure Covid 19 infections.