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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 16 February 22 - Guest: Joachim Hagopian
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84 views • February 17, 2022
Guest Joachim Hagopian, the heroic exposer of satanic child abuse, kidnapping & ritual sacrifice at the highest levels of globalist power, joins The Event to discuss his latest findings and his experiences with his work being deleted by cancel culture. Hour 2 Scorpio comes back to discuss Evolution and so much more. Callers chimed in for hour 2.
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