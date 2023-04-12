https://gettr.com/post/p2e3v9o28ec

4/10/2023 Nicole’s interview with John Fredericks: The mission of the New Federal of China is to take down the Chinese Communist Party, the most evil tyranny in the world. Through the infiltrated US judicial system, the CCP has launched a political witch hunt against Miles Guo, so please follow us on social media and our campaign to #FreeMilesGuo

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/10/2023 妮可接受弗雷德里克采访：新中国联邦的使命是消灭世界上最邪恶的独裁政权中国共产党，中共通过美国司法黑手对郭先生进行政治迫害，请关注我们在社交媒体发起的释放文贵先生的运动

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



