Presidential election fraud rig of Donald Trump & Joe Biden is diversion for NWO's WW3 progression

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2020). As usual, everyone is rigging everyone’s election, and the Illuminati NWO faction who cheat the most wins the election. The Trump people are saying that the Biden people used the Dominion voting system to cheat, but the Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites don’t use just one method. They throw away the rival’s mail-in ballots, and use voting station workers, and they use millions of illegal immigrants they bring into the nation and pay huge amounts of communist welfare money to vote for them and they will slaughter them later in their race wars that they will create, and use dead people to vote, and use software hacks, and use their own voting machine companies, and hundreds of other methods. The nephilim & chimera secret societies elite people, who do not have human souls, are the mafia of the earth and the minions of Satan Lucifer. Their rule of law is cheating, stealing, lying, killing, trying to cook alive all of us real Christians with microwave oven weapons, poisoning the real Christians with sulfuric acid / mercury / polonium radiation / flesh-eating bacteria, using FBI pinpoint EMF heart attack weapons, cutting off income to make them homeless, using abducted children as pedophile child sex slaves and satanic sacrifices and human meat food and adrenochrome industry supply and dissection experiments and mining slaves in Mars planet cities and harvesting of human DNA which is the most valuable commodity in the universe among Satan Lucifer’s nephilim aliens and chimera aliens. Or do think that a group of demonic entities in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies, who have crashed every plane in human history’s plane accidents, so that they can watch the humans burning and panicking in the falling plane, which gives them sexual orgasm in their LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy sex magick spirit cooking ritual, would not rig an election? It is not only in America, but every other nation. The most evil climb up to the top, and they kill the most righteous; and in-between, you have this massive horde of billions upon billions of utterly totally absolutely dumb sinful human homo-sapiens specie populace, who are running after food, and money, and careers, and pastors’ jobs, and hunting for mates in churches, and doing meaningless religion in church, and watching football games, and letting their children watch Disney and go to Disney parks to get demon-possessed by the Jezebel feminist Western spirit, and playing the “Call of Duty” video games and thousands of other video games to give authority to Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels to bring in their Islamic-Zionist World War 3 nuclear war to get rid of all religions and get an excuse to slaughter the real Christians, so that they can bring in their fake one-world religion of fake peace using the fake nephilim & chimera non-human Christians, and pillaging in war, and blowing apart hundreds of our human homo-sapiens specie Muslim people in their weddings with drone plane attacks for satanic ritual enjoyment as they watch it on camera, and peeping on your wives and daughters and sons through the NSA Nazi SS technologies, and trying to cut off all our real Christians’ incomes to try to make us homeless, and trying to cause fake COVID-19 Coronavirus deaths in us real Christians by microwaving us from downstairs rooms every day, and thousands of other things that Satan Lucifer’s fake “saviors of the world” fake “benevolent aliens” nephilim and chimera avatar globalist elites do. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine