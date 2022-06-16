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The framework for Donald Trump's Red Flag pretended legislation was agreed on in the Senate despite it already being determined to be unconstitutional unanimously by the Supreme Court. The traitors onboard are being singled out and rightfully so, but many are forgetting that Donald Trump pushed those after the Parkland Florida false flag, and they are also forgetting about Ron DeSantis and red flag pretended legislation in his state. Still, it is a dangerous move by these people in order to disarm the population, and they also violate nearly all of the first ten amendments of the Bill of Rights. We'll cover that and more in this episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/red-flag-gun-laws-the-result-of-treasonous-senators-governors-presidents-video/
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