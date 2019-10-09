(MIAC #236) Encroachment of Technocracy into the Natural World (w/ Sacha Stone 2/2)

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• 5G
• Civilization Cycle
• The power of the Human Being
• Vibrational upgrade or another Deluge?
(AUDIO PODCAST) http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-235-...
Humanitad is dedicated to inspiring tolerance and goodwill between people of all nations and faiths. It is committed to ushering in a new era of truth, transparency and right-mindedness whilst inspiring growth in the spiritual framework within which we function as a species.
Humanitad is about people and the intelligent inquiry into the diverse elements which unite us all as people, diversities which nourish our imagination and sense of fellowship and do not lead to conflict, which in turn leads to enclosures and false-divisions. Fellowship is the natural human condition but we are all too easily led and driven to mind-sets of conflict and contrariness. Such seeds are invariably planted in the collective by the few, and the ‘few’ are those who are invariably led by appetites for power, profit and pleasure. https://www.humanitad.org/
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#sachastone #grandsolarminimum #5G #climaterevolution #adapt2030
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
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