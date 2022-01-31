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"We believed that weaponized bacteria were present during the Gulf War, particularly the first Gulf War," stated Garth Nicolson
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287 views • January 31, 2022
In February 2006, Gary Null interviewed Garth Nicolson about Gulf War Syndrome.
-from the archives of Gary Null
-from the archives of Gary Null
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