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Mob Boss Got Hired As Police Chief & Pimped His Wife to Other Officers
the people of the Boeing
the people of the Boeing
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Police Chief Pimped Out Wife is already one of the craziest law enforcement scandals we’ve covered, but now this case has taken another wild turn.


Former Godley, Texas police chief Matthew Cantrell was already tied to a prostitution and organized crime investigation after allegations surfaced that his wife was being pimped out for $200 an hour. But now investigators say the former chief is facing even more serious allegations, including sexual assault and another organized crime charge.


This case started with a school board controversy, escort website allegations, a burner phone, and claims that local officials ignored warning signs. Then it spiraled into police officers allegedly paying for sex, a chief accused of abusing his badge, and questions about how this man kept getting top law enforcement jobs in multiple towns.


This is not just a scandal. This is what happens when power, incompetence, and corruption all collide.


TIMESTAMPS

00:00 Introduction

01:04 Sponsor: Rumble Wallet

01:54 Background On The Godley Scandal

03:24 School Board Fallout

04:33 Burner Phone And Prostitution Allegations

05:57 Police Chief’s Wife Confirms The Allegations

07:04 New Sexual Assault Charges

09:04 Previous Arrests And Fuel Card Allegations

10:05 Hiring Failures And Final Thoughts


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Produced by: Nate The Lawyer, Umar Sharif

Edited by: Umar Sharif

Writing/Research: Nate The Lawyer, Nawal Ahmed

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