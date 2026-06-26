Mob Boss Got Hired As Police Chief & Pimped His Wife to Other Officers

Police Chief Pimped Out Wife is already one of the craziest law enforcement scandals we’ve covered, but now this case has taken another wild turn.





Former Godley, Texas police chief Matthew Cantrell was already tied to a prostitution and organized crime investigation after allegations surfaced that his wife was being pimped out for $200 an hour. But now investigators say the former chief is facing even more serious allegations, including sexual assault and another organized crime charge.





This case started with a school board controversy, escort website allegations, a burner phone, and claims that local officials ignored warning signs. Then it spiraled into police officers allegedly paying for sex, a chief accused of abusing his badge, and questions about how this man kept getting top law enforcement jobs in multiple towns.





This is not just a scandal. This is what happens when power, incompetence, and corruption all collide.





TIMESTAMPS

00:00 Introduction

01:04 Sponsor: Rumble Wallet

01:54 Background On The Godley Scandal

03:24 School Board Fallout

04:33 Burner Phone And Prostitution Allegations

05:57 Police Chief’s Wife Confirms The Allegations

07:04 New Sexual Assault Charges

09:04 Previous Arrests And Fuel Card Allegations

10:05 Hiring Failures And Final Thoughts





Need a lawyer?

If you or someone you know has been injured in an accident, don’t hesitate to reach out to me. You can contact me at 1-571- NATE-LAW or visit our website www.NateTheLawyer.com

Schedule a free consultation. Remember, you don’t pay unless they win your case!





Check Out The Podcast | https://linktr.ee/natethelawyer

Spotify = https://open.spotify.com/show/67OgSDf...

Apple = https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...





Join Me On The Journey To 1M Subscribers.





💖 Become a Channel Member for Perks and Specials 💖 | / @natethelawyer





LinkTree - https://linktr.ee/natethelawyer





💥💥💥CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA 💥💥💥

➡️ FOLLOW ME ON LOCALS ➜ https://NATETHELAWYER.locals.com

➡️ FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER ➜ / natethelawyer

➡️ FOLLOW ME ON PATREON ➜ / natebroady

➡️ FOLLOW ME ON FB PAGE ➜ / official.natethelawyer

➡️ FOLLOW ME ON ROKFIN ➜ https://www.rokfin.com/NATETHELAWYER





SUPPORT LINKS

🚨PayPal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/BroadyLaw

🚨PATREON ➜ / natebroady

🚨LOCALS ➜ https://NATETHELAWYER.locals.com

-------------------------------------------------------------

➡️ SUBSCRIBE ➜ 👇👇👇

🌍 / @natethelawyer

-------------------------------------------------------------

The information on this YouTube Channel is for general information purposes only. This is an entertainment show for entertainment purposes ONLY.





NOTHING ever said on the channel or on any platform is legal advice for any individual case or situation. I AM NOT YOUR LAWYER and if you need a lawyer, please seek a licensed professional in your area.





DON'T FORGET TO LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, COMMENT AND SHARE!!!





Produced by: Nate The Lawyer, Umar Sharif

Edited by: Umar Sharif

Writing/Research: Nate The Lawyer, Nawal Ahmed