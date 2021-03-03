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Creating Human 2.0 | The Crowhouse
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204 views • March 03, 2021
Max Igan - The Crowhouse on March 2nd, 2021.

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."
~ Edward Bernays

Western Australian PUBLIC HEALTH ACT 2016 - SECT 158
http://classic.austlii.edu.au/au/legis/wa/consol_act/pha2016126/s158.html?fbclid=IwAR1tL8T1nHq8Is1TZ51ywQmfVjm8Pfe59KJbG8rwQ_JU9-SPa0KJcGrhYFk

300 child volunteers to test Covid vaccine from this month
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/300-child-volunteers-test-covid-19831572?utm_source=facebook.com&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=wales_main

VICTORIAN HYPERLOOP OR OLD WORLD TRANSPORT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJzCLokZkEE

As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on economic growth, concerns about hunger and malnutrition are rising around the world.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-01/inflation-2021-malnutrition-and-hunger-fears-rise-as-food-prices-soar-globally?cmpid=socialflow-facebook-business&;utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic

What happens after I am vaccinated for COVID-19?
https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines/learn-about-covid-19-vaccines/what-happens-after-i-am-vaccinated-for-covid-19

New Images of Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Now Available
https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/novel-coronavirus-sarscov2-images

AudibleThoughts - Have You Seen The Bear Yet (end track)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUO6AD99y1o

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/oOxOlSjtjjM3/
The Crowhouse
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