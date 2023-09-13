Create New Account
What is genuine Communion?
Daily Cross Ministries
Published 14 hours ago

In this video we tackle the subject of what is genuine communion with God and is it done like the Roman Catholic church says. If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions to: Daily Cross Ministries P.O. Box 241 Culleoka, Tn. 38451 And Thanks!

babylonmasscommuniontithereformationmartin lutherpredestinationsun worshiplunalords suppertransubstantiationjohn 6sacramenteucharistmoon worshipmonstrancespiritual passoverbaptism holy ghost firebloodless sacrificeulrich zwinglithompson chain bible numberingrecrucifixiontree worshipcookie godostensorium koinonia egypts tenth plague living bread flesh is bread trinity passover lecture

