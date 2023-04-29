14 Miraculous Photographs of the Real Jesus of Nazareth, The Messiah! (Edited Version)

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Apr 29, 2023





The images below are alleged real photographs of Jesus taken by various people all over the world and decades apart. While these photographs appear to show Christ's face at different ages and with different expressions, the similarity of the features and even the clothing in these photos is absolutely striking.





Music: 'Absolution' [Emotional Strings CC-BY] - Scott Buckley





I would love to hear from someone who has had visions of Jesus– do these photos look like Him to you?





I don't know whether the photos or the details of the stories behind them are authentic or accurate. I linked to sources where I could find them, but if you find better sources or information for any of these photos, please let me know.





That being said, given the striking similarities between all of the images, and the subtle differences in camera angle, age of subject, pose of subject, expression, etc., I personally don't doubt that these are all images of the same person... and I believe that person is Jesus Christ.





What do you think?

Source: https://www.humblehousewives.com/blog/miraculous-photographs-of-jesus









