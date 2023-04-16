Mr Miles Guo has access to many of the CCP's top secrets, which is why the CCP is afraid of him

https://gettr.com/post/p2efim9f70a
2023.04.14 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #Alphawarrior #takedowntheccp
郭文贵获得很多中共最高机密，这就是为什么中共害怕他的原因
Guo Wengui has access to many of the CCP's top secrets, which is why the CCP is afraid of him
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.