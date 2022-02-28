Internal Revolution, Suitcase Nukes & Massive Arrests 02/28/2022

Today we take a look at U.S. Aircrafts that was put on Full Ground Stop after North Korea launched a Hypersonic Missile. In other news, the Khazarian Mafia suffered a massive defeat as they lose their homeland. The country was "attacked by 20 000 very well trained gangsters and terrorists"0:00 Massive Arrests, Internal Revolution, Suitcase Nukes02:51 North Korea Launches Hypersonic Missile04:44 China Deploying Troops to Kazakhstan05:51 U.S. Army to begin Training to fight American Patriots09:05 Khazarian Mafia defeated as they lose their Homeland12:57 Biblical Prophesies – Revelation14:621:06 6-8 Cities Nukes from the Ocean - Sonia CraigheadVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112