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Internal Revolution, Suitcase Nukes & Massive Arrests 02/28/2022
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310 views • February 28, 2022
Today we take a look at U.S. Aircrafts that was put on Full Ground Stop after North Korea launched a Hypersonic Missile. In other news, the Khazarian Mafia suffered a massive defeat as they lose their homeland. The country was "attacked by 20 000 very well trained gangsters and terrorists"
0:00 Massive Arrests, Internal Revolution, Suitcase Nukes
02:51 North Korea Launches Hypersonic Missile
04:44 China Deploying Troops to Kazakhstan
05:51 U.S. Army to begin Training to fight American Patriots
09:05 Khazarian Mafia defeated as they lose their Homeland
12:57 Biblical Prophesies – Revelation14:6
21:06 6-8 Cities Nukes from the Ocean - Sonia Craighead
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Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
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0:00 Massive Arrests, Internal Revolution, Suitcase Nukes
02:51 North Korea Launches Hypersonic Missile
04:44 China Deploying Troops to Kazakhstan
05:51 U.S. Army to begin Training to fight American Patriots
09:05 Khazarian Mafia defeated as they lose their Homeland
12:57 Biblical Prophesies – Revelation14:6
21:06 6-8 Cities Nukes from the Ocean - Sonia Craighead
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:
http://www.traintheprophets.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
To register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wtevents/655973
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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