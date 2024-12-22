❗️Putin is asked if we are in WW3

"Russia's opponents are escalating the situation if they want to - let them, but Russia will always respond to any challenge."

Putin - to the question "Is the Third World War already underway?": You know, there is no need to scare anyone. There are many dangers, they are growing, and we see what our current adversary is doing - escalating the situation. If that is what they want, then let them. If they are having a hard time, let them escalate further. We will always respond to any challenge. Always. And when, finally, our current adversaries and potential partners hear this, understand, realize, it seems to me, then the realization will come that we need to look for, as was said today during the press conference and direct communication, compromises. We are ready to look for these compromises, but without harming our interests.

Adding more from Putin, not on this video:

Kiev will regret it and face even more destruction after its drone attack on Kazan in the Volga area, Putin said.

“Whoever and however tries to destroy something in our country, he will face destruction many times larger in his own country and will regret its attempts to do that in our country,” the Russian leader emphasized.