The Red Heifer [What the Bible REALLY Says] Bronze Snake and More - Day of Rest Studies
Today's Day of Rest study reveals key truths from the book of Numbers that explain purification, God's plan of salvation, His amazing forgiveness and also the consequences for sin. This reading from Moses is called Parashat Chukat and consists of Numbers 19:1 to 22:1.


The modern interpretation of the red heifer is that it is needed to begin temple ceremonies in the land of Israel, specifically Jerusalem. I forgot to mention this in the video but the modern interpretation that the rabbis use for determining "red" is really more of a brownish red without any white, black or different colored hairs. Their standards are very high, so for them to find 5 cows that meet this requirement in these last days is a big deal from a prophecy standpoint that I will explore more in a coming podcast episode.

