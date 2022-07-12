Taboo subject of vaccination side effects: Appeal of a person affected

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the Corona vaccination
just a “prick” or is it a medical intervention that can cause considerable
health problems for many people? Lawyer Rolf Merk reports how he fared after
the second vaccination and how his environment reacted to it. His concern is that
vaccination victims get the help they need!
👉 https://kla.tv/23017
👉 https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website