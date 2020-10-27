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Jihad at Broken Hill - Australia's first Islamic terrorist attack
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11 views • October 27, 2020
The first Islamic attack and first home soil ww1 death. Australian Government want this fact to go away. The young girl killed and others deserve to have their story known and recognised even if it is not political correct.
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