JAMES O’KEEFE (FORMERLY PROJECT VERITAS) GOES UNDERCOVER IN MAUI
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago

I’m back! And so is James O’Keefe, the REAL journalist who has brought us countless solid pieces of reporting in the past about a myriad of subjects, mostly revolving around corruption and the corrupted. Now, we already know how dirty this whole operation is. Here’s some insight into the ILLUSION that has been placed over the scene (of the crime). If you can see deeper into this you’ll understand what I mean..Hint: Color of Law.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


