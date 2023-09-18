JAMES O’KEEFE (FORMERLY PROJECT VERITAS) GOES UNDERCOVER IN MAUI

I’m back! And so is James O’Keefe, the REAL journalist who has brought us countless solid pieces of reporting in the past about a myriad of subjects, mostly revolving around corruption and the corrupted. Now, we already know how dirty this whole operation is. Here’s some insight into the ILLUSION that has been placed over the scene (of the crime). If you can see deeper into this you’ll understand what I mean..Hint: Color of Law.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
