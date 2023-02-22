The Post-Millennial Deception

November 13th, 2022

Jesus warned four times in Matthew 24 for us to beware of deception in these last days. People will use scriptures any way they can to 'validate' their personal beliefs by taking them out of context and completely neglecting hermeneutics. Hold fast to God's word, and do not let the falsehoods of misled Christians sway you away from His truth.

"For this they willingly are ignorant of, that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the earth standing out of the water and in the water" 2 Peter 3:5