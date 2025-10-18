Frank Zappa - Cheaper Than Cheep PART 2

was recorded on June 21, 1974 at a rehearsal studio on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, where Zappa was joined by a Mothers of Invention line-up including Chester Thompson (drums), George Duke (keyboards, vocals), Jeff Simmons (guitar, vocals), Napoleon Murphy Brock (tenor sax, flute, vocals), Ruth Underwood (percussion), and Tom Fowler (bass). Zappa enlisted a film crew with multiple cameras to capture the intimate performance, while Wally Heider's mobile truck outside handled the audio with Zappa associate Kerry McNabb engineering. The title is derived from Zappa's crack at the beginning of the show that it was "cheaper than cheap" - a nod to the fact that he self-funded the concert on a tight budget. Ever the taskmaster, Zappa had rehearsed and sound-checked with the band earlier in the day, and despite exhaustion as well as the L.A. heat in a small, crowded space, the Mothers came through with a blazing performance that dug all the way back to

and up to more recent compositions, some of which hadn't yet been heard.