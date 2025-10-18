© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frank Zappa - Cheaper Than Cheep PART 2
1
17 views • 20 hours ago
- "Get Down Simmons"
- Penguin In Bondage
- T'Mershi Duween
- The Dog Breath Variations
- Uncle Meat
- How Could I Be Such A Fool
- I'm Not Satisfied
- Wowie Zowie
- I Don't Even Care
- Let's Make The Water Turn Black
- Dupree's Paradise Introduction
- Dupree's Paradise
- Oh No
- Son Of Orange County
- Cheaper Than Cheep was recorded on June 21, 1974 at a rehearsal studio on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, where Zappa was joined by a Mothers of Invention line-up including Chester Thompson (drums), George Duke (keyboards, vocals), Jeff Simmons (guitar, vocals), Napoleon Murphy Brock (tenor sax, flute, vocals), Ruth Underwood (percussion), and Tom Fowler (bass). Zappa enlisted a film crew with multiple cameras to capture the intimate performance, while Wally Heider's mobile truck outside handled the audio with Zappa associate Kerry McNabb engineering. The title is derived from Zappa's crack at the beginning of the show that it was "cheaper than cheap" - a nod to the fact that he self-funded the concert on a tight budget. Ever the taskmaster, Zappa had rehearsed and sound-checked with the band earlier in the day, and despite exhaustion as well as the L.A. heat in a small, crowded space, the Mothers came through with a blazing performance that dug all the way back to Freak Out! and up to more recent compositions, some of which hadn't yet been heard.
CD 2:
