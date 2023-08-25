SHARE: Oliver Anthony - “Rich Men North of Richmond”

Create New Account
Oliver Anthony - "Rich Men North of Richmond"
Published 21 hours ago

Oliver Anthony - “Rich Men North of Richmond” is the most listened to track in the world in the past 24 hours.

This American working-man’s protest song has millions & millions of plays.

Sung by an off-the-grid farmer in the countryside with his dogs.


Source X\Twitter: Oliver Anthony - @AintGottaDollar

videomusicusareal peoplerich men north of richmondoliver anthonyamerican working man

