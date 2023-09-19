Plandemics, Shutdowns and Vaccines - It's Déjá Vu All Over Again





MAILBAG SHOW 9.19.2023





AUSTRALIA'S FIFTH LARGEST BANK ANNOUNCES IT'S GOING DIGITAL

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/it-begins-australias-fifth-largest-bank-announces-digital/





G20 SIGN TREATY FOR W.E.F. DIGITAL PASSPORTS WORLDWIDE

https://www.eutimes.net/2023/09/g20-sign-treaty-to-roll-out-wef-digital-passports-worldwide/





EU CHIEF: THOSE REFUSING W.E.F. DIGITAL ID'S TO BE EXCLUDED FROM SOCIETY

https://www.eutimes.net/2023/09/eu-chief-says-public-who-refuse-wef-digital-ids-will-be-excluded-from-society/





MORE ON WORLDWIDE DIGITAL CURRENCIES

https://www.ntd.com/g20-announces-plan-to-impose-digital-currencies-and-ids-worldwide_941560.html?src_src=newsletter&src_cmp=2023-09-13





U.N. PLANS TO SEIZE GLOBAL EMERGENCY POWERS W/ BIDEN'S SUPPORT

https://thefederalist.com/2023/07/04/the-u-n-is-planning-to-seize-global-emergency-powers-with-bidens-support/





U.N.'s NEW POLITICAL DECLARATION ON PANDEMICS

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-uns-new-political-declaration-on-pandemics/





W.H.O. PANDEMIC TREATY: THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/who-pandemic-treaty-the-good-the-bad-the-ugly-an-interview-with-larry-gostin/





