Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joesthetics appeared on Bradley Martyn's podcast three weeks ago and discussed how his bloodwork changed after the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and a d-dimer test revealed the presence of micro clots.
channel image
Be Children of Light
213 Subscribers
78 views
Published Yesterday

NEW — Joesthetics, a popular YouTube bodybuilding star with eight million Instagram followers, died at 30 from an aneurysm after receiving four COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, causing significant bloodwork changes and diagnosed micro clots.


Joesthetics appeared on Bradley Martyn's podcast three weeks ago and discussed how his bloodwork changed after the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and a d-dimer test revealed the presence of micro clots.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathsreactionsadverse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket