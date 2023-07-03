NEW — Joesthetics, a popular YouTube bodybuilding star with eight million Instagram followers, died at 30 from an aneurysm after receiving four COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, causing significant bloodwork changes and diagnosed micro clots.
Joesthetics appeared on Bradley Martyn's podcast three weeks ago and discussed how his bloodwork changed after the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and a d-dimer test revealed the presence of micro clots.
