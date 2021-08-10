SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 9

Ladies and gentlemen, how are you all?! Feeling the good vibes lately? I sure hope so.The fam and I just got back from an epic, much-needed vacation and there is a lot to talk about!From a brand new Brittney Mitchell song about to be released, to some big #SouledOutSnackage news, to epic news out of the Oak Creek, WI / Franklin, WI joint school district, to Wisconsin's next governor, Jonathan Wichmann, being a badass, to some craziness in my occupational world, and much more!This is going to be a very interesting school year/fall/winter I think -- considering the new strains of boogie man are floating around. Can't wait to see what the Omega Variant can do.Hard to see the signal through the fog sometimes, hey?Or is it?Are more and more Americans waking up to the truth about their world and releasing the thorns of both fear propaganda and misinformation? It sure seems like it. This makes me happy and surely sets the stage for a pro-freedom revival in America starting with #WeThePeople at the grassroots level of course.Thanks for tuning in -- and enjoy!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!