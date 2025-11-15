Save Australia Rally Melbourne, 15 November 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This rally collected at the steps of Parliament House. It was led by Harrison someone seen a lot during the 2021 Covid-19 "jab" rallies. He invited Greg Cheeseman a candidate for One Nation at the next state election. The other speaker was Sahil, a political and social commentator who offered valuable wisdom for the steps we have to take ahead to be more effective. The numbers were disappointingly small on this occasion.