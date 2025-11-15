BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Save Australia Rally Melbourne, 15 November 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 2 days ago

This rally collected at the steps of Parliament House. It was led by Harrison someone seen a lot during the 2021 Covid-19 "jab" rallies. He invited Greg Cheeseman a candidate for One Nation at the next state election. The other speaker was Sahil, a political and social commentator who offered valuable wisdom for the steps we have to take ahead to be more effective. The numbers were disappointingly small on this occasion. 

Keywords
politicalsavewisdomrallyaustraliasocialharrisonmelbournejabcovidgreg cheesemansahil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy