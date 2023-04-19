Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WEF and UN Order Govt's To Decriminalize Sex With 'Willing Children'
280 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

The World Economic Forum in conjunction with the United Nations just called for the worldwide decriminalization of pedophilia. The globalist elite have been attempting to normalize pedophilia behind the scenes for years now – and now we are seeing the fruits of their labor right out in the open.

According to the legal experts at the United Nations and WEF, laws against pedophilia constitute an attack on the human rights of children. That’s right, according to the globalist elite, the age of consent is a discriminatory concept that discriminates against children who want to have relationships with adults.

- Get 20% off C60 visit: https://vitaminc60.com and use coupon code 'newspunch' at the checkout.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
pedophiliaunelite pedophiliawefgreat resetyoung global leaderssb 5599

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket