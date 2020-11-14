© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Voting Machines Were Updated One Day Before The Election (Not Recertified As Required By Law)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
299 views • November 14, 2020
When You Update Voting Machine Software Those Machines Are Required To Be Recertified. As An IT Professional I Understand That Updates Sometime Have Unexpected, Side Effects. To Avoid Unanticipated Problems The Machines Must Be Recertified To Insure They Are Free Of Bugs. Yet, Updates Were Done One Day Before The Election.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.