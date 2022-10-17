10/16/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping did not designate us as the anti-CCP treason group of Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China (NFSC) in his direct instructions until recently

https://gnews.org/articles/t53503681
Summary：Xi’s so-called “national security” means that he worries that the CCP will be overthrown, while his mentioning of “political security” shows his fear of the efforts of the NFSC and the Whistleblowers’ Movement to take down the CCP rather than the internal fight
