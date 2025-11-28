"Once Upon a Time in DC" - Cosmic Ani's Deconstructed Christmas 2025

Yuletide is my favorite time of the year. It reminds me of Christmas back in the UK and all those lovely carols we sang in boarding school.

It has long been my custom to take a traditional carol and write my own lyrics to it.

This year's offering is spoken, not sung, to "Once in Royal David's City."

I hope you enjoy it.

* * * * Here's a Christmas Cocktail to enjoy while you listen! * * * *

THE MISTLETOE MARTINI

1½ ounces vodka

½ ounce elderflower liqueur

1½ ounces cranberry juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Fresh cranberries for garnish

Mint leaves for garnish





Begin by filling a cocktail shaker halfway with ice.

Measure and add the vodka, elderflower liqueur, cranberry juice, and simple syrup to the shaker.

Secure the shaker lid and shake vigorously until the mixture is well chilled.

Using a strainer, pour the cocktail into a chilled martini glass.

Garnish with a few fresh cranberries and float mint leaves on the surface for a festive touch.

Enjoy!

