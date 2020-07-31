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Michelle Malkin interviews Dell Bigtree after YouTube bans The Highwire
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111 views • July 31, 2020
Deleted by YouTube and Facebook for his interview with Front line Doctors. Del's video went Viral, and subsequently was banned. The tyrannical liars can't have their narrative torn down, no one will stand in the way of their profits nor their agenda.
#HighWireCyberAttack #DelBigtree #AttackOnTruth #Health #Covid19 #medicaltyranny #hydroxychloroquineisthecure
#HighWireCyberAttack #DelBigtree #AttackOnTruth #Health #Covid19 #medicaltyranny #hydroxychloroquineisthecure
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