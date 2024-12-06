In case you wanted to hear the words of the hypocrite Poroshenko who now acts like he feels sorry for Ukrainians.

Petro Poroshenko called the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces a "meat storm"

Ukraine's former president, who was cheated into "joining" NATO, has criticized his country's military command and called for an end to the offensives. He says the cost of these offensives is enormous and will have negative consequences in the future.

"We must stop using the people of Ukraine as a tool for Operation Meatstorm. Stop ordering an offensive operation."



