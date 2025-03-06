G-Vector (1997, Saturn)

G-Vector is a shoot'em up developed and published by Soft Office. It was only released in Japan.

G-Vector uses a 3rd-person view similar to Space Harrier, but the graphics are realtime 3D. You have got a laser shot and homing missiles. The latter work similar to Sky Target. Enemies are locked on simply by targeting them. You can fire up to eight missiles at once. You can got one life, but you have a shield that can two hits. If you use a continue, you have to start the level all over again. Apart from the normal mode, there is a score attack mode, where you can play any stage you have beaten in normal mode for a high score. In score attack mode, you are invincible.