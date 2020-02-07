“THE NEW WAY FORWARD ACT”: GLOBALIST CONSPIRACY, Pt. 1/2 – 06/Feb/2020

H.R. 5383: The New Way Forward Act

There is a new bill pending in congress called the “THE NEW WAY FORWARD ACT”. It’s received almost no publicity and that’s unfortunate as well as revealing. The legislation is sponsored by 44 House Democrats, including “The Squad” – Cortez, Omar, Pressly and Tlieb. This Act will create a whole new country by entirely remaking our immigration system with the explicit purpose of insuring that criminals are able to move to the U.S. and settle here permanently with immunity.

Crime and Violence are the clearest possible signs that a society isn’t functioning as it should. If they increase to certain point societies don’t function at all. We should be doing all that we can to build a country where people who follow the law are rewarded and those who fight the law are punished and above all everyone can live in peace and safety.

The “New Way forward Act” is the single most radical piece of legislation we have ever seen proposed in this country. Tucker Carlson explains it here in this video. DATED 06/Feb/2020