Lake Bonneville and Ancient Floods

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Randall Carlson details the catastrophic Bonneville Flood. A massive ice-age lake breached its dam, unleashing a deluge that carved the Snake River & deepened Hell's Canyon. This event 13k years ago aligns with Native American flood legends & the discovery of an 11,000-year-old mummy, challenging mainstream timelines. Proof there's far more to our history than we're told.
#RandallCarlson #AncientHistory #Cataclysm #LakeBonneville #GreatFlood #Archeology #AlternativeHistory
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport