Accepting the Love of God Part 5: Jesus the Restrainer

Have you ever wondered what happened before Adam and Eve were created? Where did Satan come from? Pastor John gives an overview of what took place before the creation of the universe, how God created holy angels and the war that ensued after Lucifer's rebellion. This horrible war touched every galaxy in the universe and Lucifer and the fallen angels were brought to trial and sentenced to the Lake of Fire.
But that sentence has not been carried out and Jesus is restraining the evil on this planet, so what happened? God created human beings to prove His righteousness and put Adam and Eve in the garden where Satan could tempt them. The Devil thought he had won when they succumbed to temptation but God had a hidden redemption plan for the human race known as the "Mystery of Christ."
Jesus is restraining Satan and hindering him from destroying God's people and He has also given us the power to resist and destroy the works of the Devil. It is up to you to use God's spiritual power in order to be successful in the fight against the Devil. Jesus is restraining Satan and his demons and expects you to do your part.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1333.pdf
RLJ-1333 -- MARCH 11, 2012
