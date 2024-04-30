Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I lost a dozen drones here on this mission! — FPV Kamikaze Drone Gameplay Part 1
channel image
Anchored Stories
0 Subscribers
5 views
Published 16 hours ago

I tried the new drone simulator, and I WAS BROKEN. Watch this to see how to complete the "APC in the field" mission.

-----

My Telegram: https://t.me/AnchoredStories

Disclaimer: This video was originally uploaded to my YouTube channel and has gone when the channel was banned.

Keywords
dronewargameplayfpvsimulatorearly accesswalkthroughkamikazeapc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket