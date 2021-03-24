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SENATOR THREATENS FIRST AMENDMENT
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182 views • March 24, 2021
SENATOR THREATENS FIRST AMENDMENT
“V is For Vaccine” co-founder Joshua Coleman and anti-vax obsessed Sen. Richard Pan, from California, battle over Pan’s new bill that attacks our First Amendment right to a peaceful protest.
#VIsForVaccine #SenatorPan #DrPan #SB661 #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 23, 2021
“V is For Vaccine” co-founder Joshua Coleman and anti-vax obsessed Sen. Richard Pan, from California, battle over Pan’s new bill that attacks our First Amendment right to a peaceful protest.
#VIsForVaccine #SenatorPan #DrPan #SB661 #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 23, 2021
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