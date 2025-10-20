VAX POISONED ROCK STAR DEAD AT 48

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 18, 2025 - Sam Rivers -- the bassist for the rock-rap group Limp Bizkit -- has died ... according to an official statement posted to the band's Instagram. The group announced the news Saturday evening ... revealing Sam passed away earlier in the day and calling him their "heartbeat." https://www.tmzDOTcom/2025/10/18/limp-bizkit-bassist-sam-rivers-dies/