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Revealed Iran's Attack Did Cause Casualties, US/Israeli Cyberattack & Pompeo Threatens The World
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
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47 views • January 19, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

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Pentagon insists US troops are 'FORCE FOR GOOD' in Iraq after its parliament votes to expel them
https://www.rt.com/news/478575-pentagon-soldiers-iraq-prosperity/
https://twitter.com/ml_1maria/status/1218471657666465792
https://twitter.com/yasmeenabedi/status/1214653589651521536
https://www.globalresearch.ca/iraq-buy-russian-s-400-air-defense-system/5700888

Eleven US Troops Were Injured in Jan. 8 Iran Missile Strike
https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2020/01/eleven-us-troops-were-injured-jan-8-iran-missile-strike/162502/

Pentagon denies trying to underplay injuries from Iran attack
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-usa-casualties-idUSKBN1ZG24D
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/17/pentagon-no-attempt-made-to-underplay-casualties-in-january-8-iran-attack/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/army-says-20-soldiers-died-in-training-accidents-over-the-past-year?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true

Document Analysis: Debunking Fake ‘DoD Iran FOIA Request’
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/01/17/document-analysis-debunking-fake-dod-iran-foia-request/
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/written-confirmation-deaths-injuries-from-iran-missile-attack

The Iranian Woman In The "Iranians Detest Soleimani" Viral Video Was Also A Lobbyist For A Militia In Libya
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ryanhatesthis/the-iranian-woman-in-the-iraniansdetestsoleimani-viral

Who Targeted Ukraine Airlines Flight 752?
https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/iran/3818-who-targeted-ukraine-airlines-flight-752.html

Meet 'Flame,' The Massive Spy Malware Infiltrating Iranian Computers
https://www.wired.com/2012/05/flame/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2019/06/23/u-s-attacks-iran-with-cyber-not-missiles-a-game-changer-not-a-backtrack/#25a51756753f

US Military Jams GPS Across East Coast As FBI Seizes Night-Vision Devices
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whats-going-military-jams-gps-across-east-coast-fbi-seizes-night-vision-devices

Key Architect of 2003 Iraq War Is Now a Key Architect of Trump Iran Policy
https://theintercept.com/2020/01/16/david-wurmser-iran-suleimani-iraq-war/

Pompeo Says Soleimani Killing Part of New Strategy to Deter U.S. Foes
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2020-01-13/pompeo-says-soleimani-killing-part-of-new-strategy-to-deter-us-foes
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/the-murder-of-qassem-soleimani-will-deter-no-one.html

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200117-canada-citizens-fighting-for-israel-given-warm-reception-by-embassy/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
https://ppost24.com/post/613/israeli-troops-killed-british-photographer-in-gaza
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/18/616464/Israel-Palestine-demolition-West-Bank-construction-settlements

Yellow Vests
https://twitter.com/Ian56789/status/1215340464368422912
https://twitter.com/AnonsWorldwide/status/1215825595650756608
https://twitter.com/DarrenPlymouth/status/1218538599173574656
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1217909206730321927
https://twitter.com/Ian56789/status/1215351441461858304
https://twitter.com/Ian56789/status/1218480711583391745

#Israel #Iran #Cyberattack

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Keywords
iranfalse flagisraeliraqyellow vests
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