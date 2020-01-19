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Revealed Iran's Attack Did Cause Casualties, US/Israeli Cyberattack & Pompeo Threatens The World
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47 views • January 19, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Pentagon insists US troops are 'FORCE FOR GOOD' in Iraq after its parliament votes to expel them
https://www.rt.com/news/478575-pentagon-soldiers-iraq-prosperity/
https://twitter.com/ml_1maria/status/1218471657666465792
https://twitter.com/yasmeenabedi/status/1214653589651521536
https://www.globalresearch.ca/iraq-buy-russian-s-400-air-defense-system/5700888
Eleven US Troops Were Injured in Jan. 8 Iran Missile Strike
https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2020/01/eleven-us-troops-were-injured-jan-8-iran-missile-strike/162502/
Pentagon denies trying to underplay injuries from Iran attack
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-usa-casualties-idUSKBN1ZG24D
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/17/pentagon-no-attempt-made-to-underplay-casualties-in-january-8-iran-attack/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/army-says-20-soldiers-died-in-training-accidents-over-the-past-year?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true
Document Analysis: Debunking Fake ‘DoD Iran FOIA Request’
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/01/17/document-analysis-debunking-fake-dod-iran-foia-request/
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/written-confirmation-deaths-injuries-from-iran-missile-attack
The Iranian Woman In The "Iranians Detest Soleimani" Viral Video Was Also A Lobbyist For A Militia In Libya
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ryanhatesthis/the-iranian-woman-in-the-iraniansdetestsoleimani-viral
Who Targeted Ukraine Airlines Flight 752?
https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/iran/3818-who-targeted-ukraine-airlines-flight-752.html
Meet 'Flame,' The Massive Spy Malware Infiltrating Iranian Computers
https://www.wired.com/2012/05/flame/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2019/06/23/u-s-attacks-iran-with-cyber-not-missiles-a-game-changer-not-a-backtrack/#25a51756753f
US Military Jams GPS Across East Coast As FBI Seizes Night-Vision Devices
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whats-going-military-jams-gps-across-east-coast-fbi-seizes-night-vision-devices
Key Architect of 2003 Iraq War Is Now a Key Architect of Trump Iran Policy
https://theintercept.com/2020/01/16/david-wurmser-iran-suleimani-iraq-war/
Pompeo Says Soleimani Killing Part of New Strategy to Deter U.S. Foes
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2020-01-13/pompeo-says-soleimani-killing-part-of-new-strategy-to-deter-us-foes
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/the-murder-of-qassem-soleimani-will-deter-no-one.html
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200117-canada-citizens-fighting-for-israel-given-warm-reception-by-embassy/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
https://ppost24.com/post/613/israeli-troops-killed-british-photographer-in-gaza
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/18/616464/Israel-Palestine-demolition-West-Bank-construction-settlements
Yellow Vests
https://twitter.com/Ian56789/status/1215340464368422912
https://twitter.com/AnonsWorldwide/status/1215825595650756608
https://twitter.com/DarrenPlymouth/status/1218538599173574656
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1217909206730321927
https://twitter.com/Ian56789/status/1215351441461858304
https://twitter.com/Ian56789/status/1218480711583391745
#Israel #Iran #Cyberattack
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Pentagon insists US troops are 'FORCE FOR GOOD' in Iraq after its parliament votes to expel them
https://www.rt.com/news/478575-pentagon-soldiers-iraq-prosperity/
https://twitter.com/ml_1maria/status/1218471657666465792
https://twitter.com/yasmeenabedi/status/1214653589651521536
https://www.globalresearch.ca/iraq-buy-russian-s-400-air-defense-system/5700888
Eleven US Troops Were Injured in Jan. 8 Iran Missile Strike
https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2020/01/eleven-us-troops-were-injured-jan-8-iran-missile-strike/162502/
Pentagon denies trying to underplay injuries from Iran attack
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-usa-casualties-idUSKBN1ZG24D
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/17/pentagon-no-attempt-made-to-underplay-casualties-in-january-8-iran-attack/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/army-says-20-soldiers-died-in-training-accidents-over-the-past-year?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true
Document Analysis: Debunking Fake ‘DoD Iran FOIA Request’
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/01/17/document-analysis-debunking-fake-dod-iran-foia-request/
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/written-confirmation-deaths-injuries-from-iran-missile-attack
The Iranian Woman In The "Iranians Detest Soleimani" Viral Video Was Also A Lobbyist For A Militia In Libya
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ryanhatesthis/the-iranian-woman-in-the-iraniansdetestsoleimani-viral
Who Targeted Ukraine Airlines Flight 752?
https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/iran/3818-who-targeted-ukraine-airlines-flight-752.html
Meet 'Flame,' The Massive Spy Malware Infiltrating Iranian Computers
https://www.wired.com/2012/05/flame/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2019/06/23/u-s-attacks-iran-with-cyber-not-missiles-a-game-changer-not-a-backtrack/#25a51756753f
US Military Jams GPS Across East Coast As FBI Seizes Night-Vision Devices
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whats-going-military-jams-gps-across-east-coast-fbi-seizes-night-vision-devices
Key Architect of 2003 Iraq War Is Now a Key Architect of Trump Iran Policy
https://theintercept.com/2020/01/16/david-wurmser-iran-suleimani-iraq-war/
Pompeo Says Soleimani Killing Part of New Strategy to Deter U.S. Foes
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2020-01-13/pompeo-says-soleimani-killing-part-of-new-strategy-to-deter-us-foes
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/the-murder-of-qassem-soleimani-will-deter-no-one.html
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200117-canada-citizens-fighting-for-israel-given-warm-reception-by-embassy/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
https://ppost24.com/post/613/israeli-troops-killed-british-photographer-in-gaza
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/18/616464/Israel-Palestine-demolition-West-Bank-construction-settlements
Yellow Vests
https://twitter.com/Ian56789/status/1215340464368422912
https://twitter.com/AnonsWorldwide/status/1215825595650756608
https://twitter.com/DarrenPlymouth/status/1218538599173574656
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1217909206730321927
https://twitter.com/Ian56789/status/1215351441461858304
https://twitter.com/Ian56789/status/1218480711583391745
#Israel #Iran #Cyberattack
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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