Only For Those That Want To Know
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
138 views • 1 day ago

…. Alex Jones and Mike Adam’s, cannot stand the fact that Q has been validated yet again…. Alex was tasked with deception on this subject… as Q told us, him and Jerome Corsi are on a foreign government’s payroll, meaning MOSSAD.  
Alex’s one mission over the last 7-8 years, has been to discredit Q, they didn’t care what else he did as long as he regularly casted complete doubt on everything & anything, “Q”.  I was watching live, the morning the “big switch” happened… for a few months him & Corsi were dutifully “decoding” Q posts… and legitimately so.  Then Q posted that we should “be careful who you follow” & warned of those whose main concern was trying to “capitalize” on what was happening.  Q went on to say that some may even be on a “foreign government’s payroll”.  This post came like the day after Corsi put out a book on the subject and started heavily promoting it.  That morning Corsi & Alex started reviewing the latest Q posts, just as they had been doing for weeks, and they were like “what is this?  This isn’t Q,  Q wouldn’t be against capitalism, this is communist talk, this is not the same Q that’s been posting  Q has been compromised, this is an imposter, we can no longer trust anything Q says”.

And I watched over the years as Alex consistently tried to discredit anything having to do with Q, and I listened very astutely, and he never, and I mean, never ever, presented one serious reason or fact on why Q was a fraud or a scam or a CIA run psyop…. he just ran on emotional, unfounded, illogical, mumbo jumbo, that many suckers in his audience, bought hook line & sinker.
And it seems one of those suckers, I think, was Mike Adam’s.  Alex did it for contractural & monetary reasons  Adam’s on the other hand, just hates Trump so much, that he couldn’t stand for the whole Q thing to be legit, so he just jumped on the first negative push back he heard on the subject, and just blindly started regurgitating AJ’s baseless nonsensical talking points.
Which what would you really expect from someone that fancies himself a “scientist” but still views NASA as a credible information source?  And still thinks we live on a spinning ball flying endlessly through infinite space?  If you’re going to get two of the biggest stories in human history so wrong  you simply are not going to get a lot of the ancillary things, on downstream & related subjects, right. 
So yes, Q is real, and the globe is not   My position on these two things, is obviously, why I am so loved, by everyone out there… especially once you factor in my politeness and my extreme understanding and patience, for those who think otherwise.

Thank you, ladies & gentlemen, thank you very much, you’re a good audience, uh huh, uh huh (read with Elvis voice).

Over and out.  And God bless.   


qgocurious
