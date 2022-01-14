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Black's Law Definition of the word Mandate
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154 views • January 14, 2022
Just looking at the law book, and a certain definition in the law book itself! That is the word "MANDATE" and what it means. For if you look at the law, a "mandate" is NOT IN EFFECT until both parties accept. Thus, you have the right to CHOOSE to accept and be a part of a mandate or not.
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