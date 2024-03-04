Про нелюбовь (2 варианта мелодии)

Моя версия и версия моего отца ;)
Слова народные в моей редакции:
Анна не любит курящих.
Пьющих не любит Денис.
Грамотно не говорящих
Не переносит Борис.
Полный Евгений - тощих.
Нина - носящих мех.
С Глебом все как-то проще:
Глеб ненавидит всех.
