The "912 Project" was tasked with posting massive amounts of dissenting posts on account(s) controlled by the group, including US law enforcement brutality, racism, US elections, etc

Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2fi8uy04c8

The "912 Project" was tasked with posting massive amounts of dissenting posts on account(s) controlled by the group, including US law enforcement brutality, racism, US elections, anti-democratic rhetoric, etc... in the indictment, These 40 people here are just from a small branch.

"912小組"接到多個任務在該組織控制的(多個)賬戶中發布了大量煽動異議的帖子，包括美國執法暴行，種族歧視，美國選舉，反民主言論，等等... 在起訴書裡的這40人只是來自一個小分支。

@JoeOltmann @DavidClements @Apollo

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

