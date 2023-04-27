The "912 Project" was tasked with posting massive amounts of dissenting posts on account(s) controlled by the group, including US law enforcement brutality, racism, US elections, etc

https://gettr.com/post/p2fi8uy04c8
The "912 Project" was tasked with posting massive amounts of dissenting posts on account(s) controlled by the group, including US law enforcement brutality, racism, US elections, anti-democratic rhetoric, etc... in the indictment, These 40 people here are just from a small branch.
"912小組"接到多個任務在該組織控制的(多個)賬戶中發布了大量煽動異議的帖子，包括美國執法暴行，種族歧視，美國選舉，反民主言論，等等... 在起訴書裡的這40人只是來自一個小分支。
@JoeOltmann @DavidClements @Apollo
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp
