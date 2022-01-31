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TRUCKERS CONVOY SONG - THEY HAVE ARRIVED IN OTTAWA FOLKS
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153 views • January 31, 2022
This song is going out to all the truckers who are standing up for our freedoms. Words are written and sung by Sandy Lambert. Go truckers go💪💪
Truckers Convoy Song by Sandy Lambert - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy4MtxDgvi0_8fD4fYddnlQ/featured
The MOU: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
The Freedom Convoy FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Convoy-2022-100286905896085/
The GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/taking-back-our-freedom-convoy-2022
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THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
Most people don’t want to be part of the process. They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
WWG1WGA
Truckers Convoy Song by Sandy Lambert - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy4MtxDgvi0_8fD4fYddnlQ/featured
The MOU: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
The Freedom Convoy FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Convoy-2022-100286905896085/
The GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/taking-back-our-freedom-convoy-2022
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
Most people don’t want to be part of the process. They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
WWG1WGA
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